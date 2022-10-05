The North Oak Cliff Library’s Day of the Dead art contest is open through 6 p.m. Oct. 29.

The contest is open to students in kindergarten-12th grade who live in Oak Cliff or attend school here. Artwork can be in any two-dimensional medium, including crayons or collage. Find links to the flyer and PDF entry form at the bottom of this page.

Here are more activities and events coming up at the library, for kids:

Crime Scene Investigation: Deadly Disinformation

Saturday, Oct. 15, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Have you wondered what it would be like to work a crime scene and solve a mystery? Now’s your chance! Learn how to process evidence from a mock crime scene and work in teams to solve whodunit! Registration required.

Movie: Black Panther

Saturday, Oct. 15, 3-6 p.m.

In preparation for the new movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, we will be showing the prequel movie Black Panther.

Food, family and the stories we share

Wednesday, Oct. 19, 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Come and learn how cultural foods “tell the story” of our families and how to pass on family traditions and history to the next generation. Presented by Yvette Blair-Lavallais, sponsored by Texas Folk Life.

And here are some events for adults:

Estate planning: attorney Virginia Hammerle

Saturday, Oct. 22, 11 a.m.-noon

It is never too early to plan for the future of your assets. However, the seemingly unending amount of paperwork and legalese can feel very daunting. Where do we begin? Local estate planning attorney Virginia Hammerle is here to help.

Beyond words with the DMA

Oct. 22, 2-3 p.m.

Find your artistic voice by joining educators and artists from the Dallas Museum of Art to explore techniques, be inspired by amazing works of art and artists, and to level up your skills to expand your creativity toolkit!

Sew and tell

Saturday, Oct. 29, 1-2 p.m.

Calling all sewers, knitters, quilters, and embroiders! Come with your latest project as we share tips and ideas. Kits provided by the Friends of the Dallas Public Library are limited to the first 15 people.

