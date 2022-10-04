Summer is officially over, and the Dallas Park and Recreation Department has tallied up some statistics.

Aquatic centers, recreation centers, summer camps and other programs were available to residents.

Some facilities and programs have an entry fee, but the city also offered all-access programs for teens to visit any of the participating locations free of charge in July. Those locations included the Dallas Arboretum, the Perot Museum of Nature and Science and the Dallas Zoo, among others.

229,595 visitors to Dallas Aquatics

4,573 enrolled in swim lessons

409 participated on swim teams

More than 315 scholarships awarded for swim lessons and swim teams

366 hired as seasonal staff

204 certified as American Red Cross lifeguards, water safety instructors and lifeguard instructors

2,311 season passes sold

$1.29 million generated in revenue

Over 71,000 visitors

296 season passes sold

Generated $1.08 million in revenue

Senior residents

245 seniors participated in Active Senior Adult Program summer camps

107 kids participated in kayaking, mountain biking, fishing, geocaching, nature photography and archery

Summer camp