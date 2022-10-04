Summer is officially over, and the Dallas Park and Recreation Department has tallied up some statistics.
Aquatic centers, recreation centers, summer camps and other programs were available to residents.
Some facilities and programs have an entry fee, but the city also offered all-access programs for teens to visit any of the participating locations free of charge in July. Those locations included the Dallas Arboretum, the Perot Museum of Nature and Science and the Dallas Zoo, among others.
Here’s an overview of summer activities managed by the park department, according to this video.
Dallas Aquatics
- 229,595 visitors to Dallas Aquatics
- 4,573 enrolled in swim lessons
- 409 participated on swim teams
- More than 315 scholarships awarded for swim lessons and swim teams
- 366 hired as seasonal staff
- 204 certified as American Red Cross lifeguards, water safety instructors and lifeguard instructors
- 2,311 season passes sold
- $1.29 million generated in revenue
Bahama Beach Waterpark
- Over 71,000 visitors
- 296 season passes sold
- Generated $1.08 million in revenue
Senior residents
- 245 seniors participated in Active Senior Adult Program summer camps
Outdoor Adventure Camp
- 107 kids participated in kayaking, mountain biking, fishing, geocaching, nature photography and archery
Summer camp
- Offered at 55 locations, including 37 recreation centers
- Over 2,650 youth participated
- 164 summer camp scholarships awarded, allowing families to get up to nine weeks of free summer camp