So much for “walkable urban mixed-use.”

A 7-Eleven store is coming soon to Zang Boulevard at West Seventh Street in the Bishop Arts area. It’s across the street from a CVS store built in 2017 and not far from where Central Market has plans to build a grocery.

The new convenience store is just outside of a zoning district that requires urban form, such as sidewalk-facing buildings and a mix of residential and commercial uses.

7-Eleven opened a test store, complete with the lauded Laredo Taco Co., on Sylvan Avenue last year.