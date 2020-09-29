Just in time for lumberjack season.

An axe-throwing place is opening in Trinity Groves.

Lone Star Axe Throwing put up its impressive sign at what will be their second location, on Singleton Boulevard. (Apologies for unimpressive phone pics, but see below to get the idea.)

Lone Star Axe Throwing, also a bar with a Texas-themed lounge and classic arcade games, opened its first location in Arlington in January 2019, and it’s among a slate of axe-throwing places that have opened in the Dallas area in the past couple of years.