Clyde Greenhouse moved to Dallas in the late ’90s for a job as a project manager at a law firm. Even though he started his cookie company 17 years ago, he held his corporate job, which involved extensive travel, until seven years ago.

One occupation was just not enough for Greenhouse.

To make new friends after arriving in Dallas, he worked as a night manager for Crate & Barrel at NorthPark. That’s where he learned about high-end cookware and began participating in cooking classes.

Even though he grew up in rural Louisiana, where the women in his family were great cooks and bakers, he wasn’t really allowed in their kitchens.