The Kessler is back in business this week with a slate of outdoor concerts, followed by inside shows in October.

The Kessler Green kicks off at 5 p.m. Thursday with Oak Cliff’s own Floramay Holliday. Thomas Csorba’s album release is Friday. And Jacob Metcalf performs Saturday.

The acoustic sets, on the lawn behind the Kessler, are free, but space is limited, and masks are required.

Food trucks and beverages will be available each night.

The Kessler also has plans to bring back indoor shows with limited capacity next month, starting with Sean McConnell on Oct. 15, followed by The Mountain Goats on Oct. 22.

Charley Crockett is scheduled to perform four shows in two days Oct. 23-24.

The Texas Gentlemen are set to play two shows on Nov. 20.

