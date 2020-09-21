Bike Friendly Oak Cliff is getting the band back together, with aims to use a small savings account and the power of community to serve their neighbors.

If you have a bike that needs minor repairs, sign up for a free 30-minute fix-it slot at Oak Cliff Bike Synergy from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26

The nonprofit also will give away more than 30 refurbished kids’ bikes thanks to the Bike Gangs of Fort Worth. Sign up to receive one here.

Bike Friendly Oak Cliff also accepts donations of used bikes. If there are adult or kids’ bikes collecting dust in your garage, drop them off to Oak Cliff Bike Synergy at Tyler Station.