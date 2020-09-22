This two-story building at 415 N. Beckley Ave. at Seventh Street burned to a pile of rubble in a fire about a month ago.

Here’s what it looks like now.

Sports talk-radio host Timm Matthews and his wife, Meshea, had a plan to turn the live/work apartment building into a boutique hotel. They fought the city on parking and won, in part by arguing that allowing them to operate with fewer parking spaces than required would allow them to preserve the building.

The Matthews and a partner also have plans to turn an adjacent former mechanic’s garage into a restaurant.

Matthews says their plans are the same except now they plan to build the hotel new.

Dallas Fire Rescue says the cause of the fire is undetermined.

“Follow up revealed no potential leads from witnesses or video surveillance,” DFR spokesman Jason Evans says. “It will more than likely remain undetermined pending additional information received.”

We put in a 311 service request with the City of Dallas, reference No. 20-00926417, because the rubble wasn’t fenced off or otherwise secured. So far no word on that.