Oak Cliff offers many ways to honor the dead for Día de los Muertos, Nov. 1-2.
CocoAndré will transform its storefront on West Seventh into a “larger-than-life community offrenda” and a walk-through art show featuring local artists. Register for a chance to win prizes. The event is free and from 6-10 p.m. Sunday and Monday.
Maroches Bakery celebrates from noon-9 p.m. Sunday on West Davis with art, music and pan de muerto.
The Oak Cliff Cultural Center has offrendas, or altars, displayed in its windows on Jefferson. Neighbor Ofelia Faz-Garza and Cascabel Group curated the exhibit, which includes a community offrenda. Watch her virtual tour of the exhibit below.
