¡Hola neighbors/friends! We’re happy to announce that the tradition continues! Next Sunday! Día de los Muertos Oak Cliff is a free community event, celebrating life and Mexican culture with an Oak Cliff twist! Mask up and join us for two fun nights of culture and community! CocoAndré and friends have curated a custom interactive walk thru art experience, converting the storefront to a larger than life community ofrenda/altar! Mask up and join us for the 11th Annual Dia De Los Muertos festival! Register for free in our Eventbrite link in the profile for chances to win Day of the Dead prizes. 📍 CocoAndre 📍 November 1-2 📍 6pm-10pm The walk-thru art show that will feature local artists: @superlilbit24 @_sergiogarcia_ @maisonmylan @yessiichula @robdraws @florpapalote @eternostx @arte.mando @bettytattoos Event Organizers: Janie Mata, Event Coordinador, Artist + Curator @superlilbit24 Design and layout created by @freddydoesdallas of Tenzanto Architecture Studios. Mobile Altars coordinator @lamexmama from Cascabel Group Thank you to our community supporters @visit_dallas. • • 💄 @yoalistudioxestiromero 📷 @foodforthabooty • • #diadelosmuertosdallas #diadelosmuertosmakeup #diadelosmuertosaltar #diadelosmuertosoakcliff #catrina #calavera #skull #oakcliff #dallas #dayofthedead #photography #photooftheday #coco #sugarskull #mexicotravel #mexican #facepaint #dallasdayofthedead #eventbrite #dallasevents #dallasnightlife #catrinamakeup #losangeles #mexicanpride #skeleton #skeletonmakeup