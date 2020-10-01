Encina is coming soon.

The new restaurant in the former home of Bolsa, from former Bolsa chef Matt Balke and partner Corey McCombs, is hiring kitchen staff.

The partners are putting finishing touches on the renovated restaurant this week.

Bolsa closed in January after 12 years in business. It opened in the renovated Settles Garage on Llewellyn and West Davis in 2008 and was one of the first “farm-to-table” restaurants in Dallas.

Balke was the executive chef at Bolsa for several years, and McCombs is a restaurant general manager whose resume includes stints at Smoke and Stephan Pyles’ Fauna.