Oak Cliff native Miguel Donjuan created this “Heroes” mural of the side of the building that previously housed Tacos Mariachi on Singleton Boulevard.

Donjuan’s wife, Diana, is an emergency-room nurse at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, and the hospital sponsored the mural as part of the Wild West Mural Fest this past weekend.

It’s too late to catch the open studios, exhibits and live painting in the honey-combed West Dallas enclave known as the Fabrication Yard.

But the murals are up, and the following weekend is a great time to see them without a crowd. Festival organizer Will Heron says this year’s event saw the biggest turnout in its three-year history.

By the way, the Fabrication Yard is easy to reach from central Oak Cliff by bicycle, and a bike makes it easy to get around once you’re there. Follow bike lanes from Edgefield to Fort Worth Avenue, or take Kessler Parkway, to Sylvan, with its brand-new bike lanes.