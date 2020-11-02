Federal authorities say an Oak Cliff man sold a 19-year-old as a sex slave on the internet for $5,000.

Alfonso Orozco Juarez, 35, met the woman on social media. She is from New Mexico but was in Dallas visiting her boyfriend.

The woman told police that she met him at a Dallas motel in September 2019, and he became abusive. She told authorities that Juarez threatened to kill her and her family if she didn’t consent to be sold for sex. She says he pointed an unloaded gun at her head and pulled the trigger.

Juarez is accused of pimping the woman multiple times and ultimately posting an online ad offering to sell her as a sex slave to the highest bidder.

A 66-year-old South Carolina man, Robert Hubert, paid Juarez $5,000, federal authorities say. The all met at a gas station in Dallas. Hubert is accused of putting a metal clamp on the woman’s neck and threatening to brand her. Once at Hubert’s home, the woman said she was forced to be naked at all times, and there was a room in his house that she described as a “dungeon.”

The woman eventually convinced Hubert to let her call her parents, and she later escaped by bus.

Juarez and Hubert were arrested last week and charged with conspiracy to commit sex trafficking.