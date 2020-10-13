About 80 people were lined up by 6 a.m. at the Oak Cliff sub courthouse Tuesday, the first day of early voting.

By 10 a.m., the line was doubled around the building.

Neighbor Opalina Salas and husband, Carolos, got in line at 8:45 a.m. and were about halfway there at 10:20.

“Masks and social distancing is enforced,” she says. “People are in good spirits all around.”

Voter turnout in Dallas County is typically among the lowest in Texas.

You don’t have to wait in that line to vote today, though. Early voting is allowed at any Dallas County voting location. Other nearby locations include Martin Weiss Park, El Centro College West Campus on Hampton Road and the Dunbar Lancaster-Kiest Library.