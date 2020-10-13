What’s more Texan than a cowboy hat? Maybe an Oak Cliff fedora.
Hat-maker Cassie MacGregor had to give up her brand-new Bishop Arts District showroom earlier this year because of economic hard times.
But she spent her summer finishing out a studio in her Oak Cliff backyard and is now operating House of MacGregor there. She just released her fall collection, designed specifically for a post-COVID lifestyle.
HOM Core is a line of unisex fedoras in several colors and brim styles priced under $200.
One design is more Dallas than the rest of them.
The Landry pays tribute to the Dallas Cowboys sainted football coach Tom Landry.
From the description: “The Landry hat is my classic fedora style with a brim that can flip up or down. This shape looks great slightly oversized and pulled down low or worn high at an angle. When I have a client looking for a traditional shape, this is the one I gravitate towards every time. This hat is blocked in an elegant French blue velour felt and trimmed in a pumpkin grosgrain ribbon with copper in the back.”
Here’s how MacGregor describes the collection:
I spent a chunk of time in August seeking inspiration for the fall line and had to keep digging until I landed on the ideas that felt authentic to now. HoM Core is the end result. What kind of fashion are we wearing at this moment and what is necessary clothing? We dress because it uplifts us and helps broadcast our inner being to the outside world but that outside world has become a little bit more narrow. The things that are my core in Fall of 2020 … walking the dog in the autumn sun, coffee shop to-go runs, socially distanced happy hours on our street … these are asking for a different kind of hat than previous seasons. I sank my sights into 3 shapes that are unisex and have universally looked good on everyone year after year. These are dependable styles that are safe to give as a gift, share with your partner, and are colored in earth tones to make us feel more rooted to this present.