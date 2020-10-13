What’s more Texan than a cowboy hat? Maybe an Oak Cliff fedora.

Hat-maker Cassie MacGregor had to give up her brand-new Bishop Arts District showroom earlier this year because of economic hard times.

But she spent her summer finishing out a studio in her Oak Cliff backyard and is now operating House of MacGregor there. She just released her fall collection, designed specifically for a post-COVID lifestyle.

HOM Core is a line of unisex fedoras in several colors and brim styles priced under $200.

One design is more Dallas than the rest of them.

The Landry pays tribute to the Dallas Cowboys sainted football coach Tom Landry.

From the description: “The Landry hat is my classic fedora style with a brim that can flip up or down. This shape looks great slightly oversized and pulled down low or worn high at an angle. When I have a client looking for a traditional shape, this is the one I gravitate towards every time. This hat is blocked in an elegant French blue velour felt and trimmed in a pumpkin grosgrain ribbon with copper in the back.”

Here’s how MacGregor describes the collection: