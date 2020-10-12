The Dallas Police Department wants to find a black Nissan Titan pickup with a double cab and a white Texas Rangers sticker in the driver-side rear window in connection with a Friday morning shooting that left a man dead.

James Faith, a 49-year-old technology director for American Airlines, was walking his dog on South Waverly, about a block from his home, at about 7:30 a.m. Friday when someone shot him multiple times.

Police say the shooter then entered this truck and got away. A neighbor’s security camera captured the image.

Anyone with information on this crime may contact Detective Chris Walton at 214.671.3632 or christopher.walton@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.