The way they just leave pallets of stuff out at these garden mega stores sometimes. Has it ever crossed your mind?

For two little ol’ palm trees, this guy jumps the fence at Lowe’s on Chalk Hill Road.

And in his bare feet.

The Dallas Police Department released this surveillance video from 1:10 a.m. Sept. 2. They’re looking for a maroon minivan with mismatched rims and the guy driving, who they say has pulled off similar thefts at this store.