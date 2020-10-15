For its sixth year, Art Walk West will return to Trinity Groves on Oct. 24 as a self-guided tour with virtual and in-person components. The tour celebrates the artistic culture of west Dallas and Oak Cliff, neighborhoods known for their large concentration of artists and creatives.

This year’s artists include Sedrick and Letitia Huckaby, Ex Ovo, 500x and more.

Art Walk West was founded in 2015 by the West Dallas Chamber of Commerce. Each year, participants in Art Walk West make their way through Trinity Groves and behold works of art by local artists. This year’s tour stops include 10 live-painted murals, Sweet Pass Sculpture Park, exhibition spaces, artist studios, galleries, hands-on art activities and performances. There will also be live musical performances courtesy of AT&T Performing Arts Center and Toyota on a soundstage, where guests can hear music between tour stops.

For those not wanting to make an in-person appearance, they can track that day’s events via the West Dallas Chamber of Commerce website.

Art Walk West is free to attend and open to the public.