An Oak Cliff-based healthcare company is participating in late-phase COVID-19 vaccine trials with AstraZeneca Oxford.

The pharmaceutical company is expanding the late-phase trials of its AZD1222. It recently announced that a preliminary trial that included almost 23,000 participants in the United Kingdom and Brazil showed an overall 70% efficacy rate, and none of those who did contract the virus were hospitalized or experienced severe symptoms.

Prism Health North Texas has been preparing for months to host the next round of trials, which will include 30,000 participants.

The healthcare company, founded in Oak Cliff over 30 years ago in response to the AIDS crisis, is looking for 250 volunteers, who will be compensated for their time and given stipends for office visits.

Here’s who they’re looking for:

Those with underlying medical conditions Those with greater risk of exposure at their jobs Those living or working in elder-care facilities, jails or prisons Those over the age of 65 (participants must be 18 years or older) Those in racial or ethnic groups that have been impacted in greater numbers such as African Americans, Latinx and Native Americans

Visits will be at 219 Sunset in Oak Cliff and 4004 Worth St. in East Dallas.

Here’s how to apply, if you’re interested, or you may email the Prism Health research department, research@phntx.org.