Catch some culture outside this pandemic holiday season with the Concert Truck, aka classical-musical duo Susan Zhang and Nick Luby, courtesy of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra.

The Concert Truck will pull up in Oak Cliff twice this month: First, at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, at Greiner Middle School, and then at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, at Methodist Dallas Medical Center. Musicians from the DSO will perform 40-60 minutes of chamber music, and the performances are free and open to the public.

Here is a full schedule of the truck’s dates, which also include performances at Klyde Warren Park and Booker T. Washington High School.