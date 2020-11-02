Before the pandemic, Teddy Georgia Waggy made her living as a custom tailor designing clothing mostly for other artists. She’s also a musician who fronts the Oak Cliff-based band Midnight Opera. The Oak Cliff native released a new video on Halloween, from spooky footage she filmed one year ago.

What were you doing before the coronavirus hit Dallas?

I had a full slate of fashion commissions. I was working on a small summer line. The week of the lockdown, I had recording sessions booked here at Elmwood Studio with my collaborator and fellow Oak Cliffer Sudie, and producer Alex Bhore, to track an EP of songs. Oh, and I was taking my first ever jazz dance class.

How has your life changed since then?

Life has become very slow, for the better. I was always working too much, always chasing financial stability, thinking I’d slow down and enjoy my friends and family only once I made enough money to earn the title of “adult”. But the loss of a loved one this spring mixed with the onset of a global economic depression forced me to stop chasing and just sit down. I realized the thing I was chasing might not exist, at least not how it has been sold to us.

What do you mean?

Artists my age specifically, we grew up with examples of what artistic success looks like that are nearly extinct now. I have no idea when I’ll get to perform for people again, so for now I’m just finding ways to let my inner chintzy pop star strut it out at home. And to enjoy my people and love them well while they’re here.

We love the lips mask that you make.

Thank you! That side hustle has actually been my main squeeze during the pandemic, and I’m super, super thankful for the work. My garment business has slowed down a bunch, with many of my clients being fellow artists and workers whose wallets got hit hard, and also because we’re all dressed up with nowhere to go for now.