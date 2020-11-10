The stretch of Beckley Avenue between Greenbriar and Interstate 30 will soon fill in with multistory apartments.

StoneHawk Capital Partners expects to break ground in December on 340 apartments on Beckley at Morgan, across the street from Lone Star Donuts. the Dallas Morning News reports.

The apartments will replace one-story warehouse and industrial buildings a block away from the Methodist Dallas Medical Center campus.

The 400,000-square-foot property has built-in skyline and Trinity River views as it’s on the edge of the west levee. Georgia-based Flournoy Development Group is building the Trinity Skyline apartments nearby.