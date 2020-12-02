Chicken wings will fly to your door thanks to the latest concept from a ghost kitchen with ties to Bishop Arts.

New York-based Kitchen to Kitchen opened Oddbird Chicken Kitchen, which is available for delivery in the Bishop Arts area, Lake Highlands and Garland. It’s also available for contactless dine-in at The Local Oak.

The menu offers wings, ribs, onion rings, fries and curly fries.

Kitchen to Kitchen’s other concepts, Meatball Kitchen and Sweet Basil Thai, operate out of The Local Oak’s kitchen. Oddbird runs out of Garland, and its food is available directly or via delivery apps and is available noon-9 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 4-9 p.m. Saturday.