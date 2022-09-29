To celebrate Halloween, the Hampton-Illinois and North Oak Cliff branches of the Dallas Public Library will provide several free, family-friendly events next month.

Both libraries will have a fall-themed crafts event. North Oak Cliff will have its event on Oct. 4 from 4 to 5:30 p.m., and Hampton-Illinois will have its event on Oct. 6 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Supplies are provided and the crafts are free to take home.

Teens can perfect their Halloween costumes by signing up for a special effects makeup workshop at Hampton-Illinois on Oct. 22. The class will begin at 3 p.m. and participants must register in advance. Facilitators will supply fake blood, but they encourage each attendee to bring a foundation matched to their skin tone.

On Oct. 29 from 4 to 6 p.m., Hampton-Illinois will host the “Haunting of Hampton Scare Maze.” After making it through the maze, participants will receive candy. According to the library’s website, the event is suitable for anyone six years old and up.

A full calendar including all of the libraries’ October events, Halloween-themed and otherwise, can be found here.