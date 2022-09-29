The next South Oak Cliff High School celebration could take place on Golden Bears Way.

Dallas City Council is expected to rename a stretch of Garza Avenue, adjacent to the Golden Bears’ football field, in honor of the mascot. SOC won a historic state championship last year.

Marsalis Park Homeowners Association president Ola Allen spoke in favor of the change at a City Council meeting Wednesday.

“We’ve always thought it was a good idea,” she said.

The name change will not affect any home addresses.

Principal Willie Johnson Jr. also testified in favor, along with several neighbors and supporters.

Council couldn’t vote on the matter because the full ordinance had not been posted, in accordance with open-meetings laws.

Mayor Pro-Tem Carolyn King Arnold, whose district includes SOC, said she hopes to pass the name-change ordinance in time for a homecoming celebration Oct. 20.

“As the young folks say, ‘We’re gonna party hardy’ on Oct. 20 with the street name and homecoming,” she said.