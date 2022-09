A 26-year-old man accused of running over a pedestrian in Arcadia Park has been charged with murder.

The Dallas Police Department say Gabriel Lule intentionally ran over a 66-year-old man at about 4:23 p.m. Sunday.

Antonio Garcia Jojola died at the scene after being run over in the 5000 block of West Jefferson. A DPD blog post about the crime didn’t give a motive.

Lule was arrested in Hutchins and booked into the Dallas County jail this morning; his bail amount hasn’t been set.