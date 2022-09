A grilled-cheese concept restaurant that opened in Bishop Arts almost seven years ago is closing.

The Dallas Grilled Cheese Co. location in Mockingbird Station, which opened in 2017, will remain in business, along with a food truck

The restaurant announced on social media that its location at 310 W. 7th is closing.

“During the past seven years, we have been gratified by the friendships, celebrations and good times we have enjoyed with all of you,” the post stated.