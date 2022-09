Hot dogs are now on the menu at Oak Cliff Brewing Co.

They’re $4 each, all-beef hot dogs served on steamed buns. Order them Chicago-style with green relish, giardiniera and mustard. There’s also ketchup for kids and “adults that never grew up.”

The brewery intends to keep their taco and barbecue pop-ups in the rotation, owner Joel Denton says. But they wanted to have a consistent food option all the time.