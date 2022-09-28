The Bishop Arts comic-book shop that brought literature and gaming to our neighborhood for almost nine years is closing.

Red Pegasus Comics’ last day in business at 319 N. Bishop Ave. will close on Nov. 20.

Owners Gabriel Mendez and Kenneth Denson, who are married and live in Oak Cliff, opened Red Pegasus as a pop-up shop and opened their original store on West 8th in 2014.

They went viral when same-sex marriage became legal and they closed shop for the day, leaving a sign that said they were gone to the courthouse.

The closing was announced on social media. The shop’s lease is up, and they are “off to new adventures,” the post states.