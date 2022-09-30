Photography by Yuvie Styles
Professor Geoff Grimes performs magic for children and families who attend the annual three-night close-up magic showcase at Dallas College Mountain View Campus.
Grimes formed the Mark Wilson Magic Club at Mountain View, named in honor of the Sunset High School alumnus who had a TV magic show that Grimes and his sister used to watch every Sunday as kids growing up in the Houston area.
The club and the magic shows have brought joy to the campus for 24 years, but all this fun has roots in a dark place involving the Guatemalan Civil War and the murders of people he knew.
Grimes is the longest-tenured professor at Mountain View. He started teaching there in 1971, a year after it opened.
He’s taught freshman composition to three generations of kids from Oak Cliff and the suburbs, and he loves it.
“I’ve taught just about everything you could qualify with an English degree, but I really had a feeling for composition and working with students who are learning how to write,” he says.
He also taught the first dual-credit college course in Dallas ISD, a 6 a.m. “zero-hour” course, at Sunset High School in 1987, and he developed some of Dallas College’s earliest online courses