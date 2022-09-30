Grimes is the longest-tenured professor at Mountain View. He started teaching there in 1971, a year after it opened.

He’s taught freshman composition to three generations of kids from Oak Cliff and the suburbs, and he loves it.

“I’ve taught just about everything you could qualify with an English degree, but I really had a feeling for composition and working with students who are learning how to write,” he says.

He also taught the first dual-credit college course in Dallas ISD, a 6 a.m. “zero-hour” course, at Sunset High School in 1987, and he developed some of Dallas College’s earliest online courses