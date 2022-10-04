Students at Faith Family Academy honored a U.S. Navy hero at the request of local veterans recently.

A mural of Doris Miller, a Navy petty officer third class from Waco who was awarded the Navy Cross for valor before he was killed in World War II, now has a home at American Legion post 511 in South Oak Cliff.

Honors art students painted the mural under supervision of teacher Mariela Villasmil. It also depicts the USS Doris Miller, the aircraft carrier the Navy is expected to begin begin building in January 2026.

The mural is composed of graphite, charcoal and acrylic paint.

Chief Master Sergeant Reggie Williams, a Faith Family Academy board member and Air Force veteran, presented the mural, which was commissioned by the post.