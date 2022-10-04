Octavio Medellín is well-known across Texas as an accomplished artist.

In Dallas, he founded the Creative Arts Center art school. It started in Oak Cliff and exists today in East Dallas.

In 1966, Medellín opened the Octavio Medellín School of Sculpture in El Sibil, the former home and studio of painter Frank Reaugh.

His work can be seen in murals depicting the stations of the cross at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church in Little Forest Hills. Also, stained-glass windows preserved from East Dallas’ Trinity Lutheran Church, which has been demolished, are now at Moody Performance Hall and Love Field Airport.

He’s also being highlighted in an exhibit at the Dallas Museum of Art.

Medellín, who died in 1999, is the subject of a KERA profile made in the late 1970s. It includes information about the artist and offers viewers the opportunity to see him teach students and discuss his work.

Watch the video, courtesy of the SMU G. William Jones Film and Video Collection, below or via this link.