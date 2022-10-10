Learn the options for affordable home-buying from the City of Dallas during a workshop from the Oak Cliff Chamber of Commerce this week.

The workshop touches on everything necessary to becoming a homeowner and features City Councilmember Casey Thomas and the city’s housing manager, Reese Collins.

Three affordable homebuilders — Black Island Co., Notre Dame Place and Andrews Development LLC — will also be on hand, as well as mortgage lenders and real estate agents.

Homeownership topics such as work history, credit and debt, income, understanding loans and mortgages, and equity and wealth will be discussed.

These questions will be addressed: What are affordable housing price ranges? Who qualifies for affordable housing in the city of Dallas? What organizations help out with affordable housing programs? Why build affordable housing?

The workshop is from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Thurgood Marshall Recreation Center.