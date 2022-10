Did you hear that Oak Cliff’s iconic zoo-themed McDonalds is undergoing renovations, and the jungle facade has been removed?

All of the indoor features are going away too, and it’s going to be just a basic concrete McDonalds now.

Lots of other neck-turning restaurant news in our neighborhood lately.

Trompo, the locally owned taco shop that had locations on Singleton and on 8th Street before going ghost-kitchen for awhile, has reopened at Jefferson Tower.