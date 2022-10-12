North Oak Cliff families are invited to attend the Kessler School’s annual pumpkin patch this Saturday.

The event is one of the two biggest fundraisers ran by the school’s Parent-Teacher Organization, the other being an auction held in the spring. The pumpkin patch will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will include live music, bounce houses, pony rides, a petting zoo, craft vendors and games.

Wristbands for children to attend the event are $40 for a regular pass and $70 for a VIP pass, which includes access to a pony ride, face paint, and hair braiding.

The pumpkin patch will be on the Kessler School’s campus at 1215 Turner Ave.