Three children pose outside with a pumpkin in front of a banner that says "Kessler Pumpkin Patch."

The Kessler Pumpkin Patch is an annual fundraiser. (Provided)

North Oak Cliff families are invited to attend the Kessler School’s annual pumpkin patch this Saturday.

The event is one of the two biggest fundraisers ran by the school’s Parent-Teacher Organization, the other being an auction held in the spring. The pumpkin patch will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will include live music, bounce houses, pony rides, a petting zoo, craft vendors and games.

Wristbands for children to attend the event are $40 for a regular pass and $70 for a VIP pass, which includes access to a pony ride, face paint, and hair braiding.

The pumpkin patch will be on the Kessler School’s campus at 1215 Turner Ave.