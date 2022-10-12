The Dallas Architecture Forum begins its 2022 lecture series next week, and at least one of the architects on the bill is from our neighborhood.

For its 25th anniversary, the forum brings eight of the city’s respected residential architects in a forum where they will give each other feedback on their designs.

Marcel Quimby of Oak Cliff is among them, along with Bruce Bernbaum, Russell Buchanan, Gary Cunningham, Sharon Odum, Dan Shipley and Ron Wommack. Architects Kate Aoki and Kelly Mitchell will moderate.

The free lecture is at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, in the Horchow Auditorium at the Dallas Museum of Art.