During the height of the coronavirus — as the White House and federal agencies enacted an eviction moratorium to slow spread of the infectious virus — Dallas enforced its own COVID-related eviction ordinance.

The act “gives residential tenants time to make arrangements for the payment of rent because of the loss of wages or medical expenses due to COVID-19,” the City of Dallas noted.

City leaders wrote it so that it would expire upon the termination of Texas’ COVID-related state of disaster proclamation.

However, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has continued each month to renew the COVID-19 disaster declaration. Abbott renewed it on September 22, just a few days after President Joe Biden said the pandemic is over. It should be noted that Biden’s health officials reportedly disagree.

The national halt on evictions ended almost a year ago with a Supreme Court decision last November.

The Advocate last fall did some reporting on evictions and rental assistance At the time city officials were busy distributing federal funds for housing relief through the federal Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act. There was enough money then that everyone who qualified and tried even a little was getting assistance, we reported. According to DHA Solutions (formerly Dallas Housing Authority) one of the main entities to allocate funds for Dallas, there are no more federal rent relief funds available.

The State of Texas has distributed nearly all of its rent relief funds, as of this month, it says via public notice. The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) administered the program in our state.

East Dallas lawyer Mark Melton, who started a pro bono advocacy center to help tenants, said the pandemic did not cause the affordable housing and eviction crisis in Dallas but it did open his eyes to injustices within the Justice of the Peace courts, where decisions about evictions are made.

“While laws exist to protect people, evictions rarely happen in accordance with the law, because the