Chipotle is coming.

The California-based burrito place whose revenues totaled $5.4 billion for 2019, put up a sign on a store that’s under construction at the Lincoln Kessler Park development in Stevens Park.

The new Chipotle is a few doors down from a locally owned taquería, El Tiz, within the same development.

This is not the first Chipotle in Oak Cliff. There’s one already on Wheatland Road in the Red Bird Area. But besides that, all of the Chipotle stores within the Dallas city limits are north of the Trinity River.

Chipotle has more than 2,500 stores nationwide and was expected to open about 150 more in 2019, each one costing about $890,000 to open. And their stock prices keep soaring on the New York Stock Exchange. The company has a goal of eventually reaching $10 billion in annual revenues.