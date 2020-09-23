Happy September

With students returning to (virtual) classrooms this month, this new school year looks far different than any of us could’ve imagined at the start of 2020. I know we have the most incredible educators across our system who will ensure our students receive top notch instruction, regardless of the situation. We have heroes in our schools here in Dallas ISD.

Undoubtedly, there are still many questions and unknowns as we move forward into this school year, and I encourage everyone with questions, concerns, or ideas to reach out to me directly at BenMackey@dallasisd.org, so I can continue to respond to you and connect you with the resources and answers you need. Below are some critical notes regarding Dallas ISD’s current re-opening plans.

Dallas ISD school reopening resources:

Dallas ISD reentry plan page: This page includes all resources and topics regarding Dallas ISD’s reentry planning and is available in both English and Spanish. You can also find answers to Frequently Asked Questions here.

Internet request form for parents: If you have a student in Dallas ISD and are in need of an internet hotspot, please fill this form out!

Dallas ISD & District 7 Updates:

Dallas ISD trustees call for $3.7 billion bond to improve facilities: The school board voted to give voters the opportunity to support a critical bond for Dallas ISD in the November election. This bond would provide for necessary infrastructure improvements to our schools, enhanced district technology, and other vital items.

Dallas Morning News: Op-ed regarding the Dallas ISD bond: Last month, I wrote an Op-ed for the Dallas Morning News regarding a game-changing provision called ‘Joint Project Funding’ in the proposed Dallas ISD bond that enhances fiscal responsibility, ensures taxpayer dollars go further, and improves collaboration between our government entities.

Board Meeting Debrief: There were two items of note from this month’s board meeting that are detailed below:

Dallas ISD Tax Rate: Dallas ISD trustees voted to set the Maintenance & Operations tax rate at 1.0547, down from 1.06835 last year, as a result of the state property tax bill SB2, passed in 2019. The Interest and Sinking rate will stay constant at $0.24204, which is among the lowest in the metroplex.

Hogg Elementary improvements: Dallas ISD and the City of Dallas will be making joint improvements at and around the perimeter of Hogg Elementary School in the coming months, including new sidewalks, lighting, and a pedestrian path! Click on the link in the title to see renderings of the improvements soon to come to Hogg Elementary School!

As always, please don’t hesitate to reach out to me if you have thoughts, ideas, questions, concerns, or simply want to say hello.

Best,

Ben Mackey