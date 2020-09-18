Argentine fare is coming to Bishop Arts. A new restaurant called Chimichurri is set to open next month in the space previously occupied by Tillman’s Roadhouse.

At the helm of Chimichurri will be chef Charlie Peralta and restaurateur Ramiro Fernandez Pazos. The pair have partnered with Jesus Carmona of Tacos Mariachi to bring the concept to life.

Chimichurri’s menu will offer traditional Argentine specialties, including grilled asado style meats, empanadas, Argentinian pizzas, choripáns and dulce de leche. The wine list will be comprised of 75% Argentinian wines.

“Argentina is a country of immigrants, each with their own story to tell, and its cuisine, art and music reflect this mix of cultures and accents,” said Pazos in a statement. “At Chimichurri, we want to tell these stories and make you feel at home with our cooking.”

The restaurant will boast a 120-seat dining room and an outdoor terrace. Decor includes chandeliers made from recycled wine bottles, colorful murals and memorabilia from the movie Evita. A speakeasy bar is slated to open within the restaurant shortly after its opening.

Chimichurri will open at 324 W. Seventh St.