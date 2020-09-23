One of Oak Cliff’s few authentic dive bars is closed for good.

Well it's not how I expected it to end, but Tradewinds Social Club won't be re-opening. Unfortunately, with 2020 being...

A bar first opened in that building in 1967, and it was a honky-tonk until the early 2000s when hipster Oak Cliff started moving in.

Dennis Wood, who worked as a bartender for the original owner, Tommy Watson, bought the bar in 2000.

DiBernardo turned it into a hub for local music, staging South by Oak Cliff, a stop-off for bands headed to that festival down Interstate 35, and booking everything from avant garde jazz to hardcore punk.

The bar was a home away from home for him and many Oak Cliffers.

“The people I want to be friends with outside this bar go here,” he told The Advocate last year.