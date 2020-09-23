Photo by Danny Fulgencio

One of Oak Cliff’s few authentic dive bars is closed for good.

Tradewinds Social Club manager Justin DiBernardo announced the news on social media.

Well it's not how I expected it to end, but Tradewinds Social Club won't be re-opening. Unfortunately, with 2020 being...

Posted by Justin DiBernardo on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

A bar first opened in that building in 1967, and it was a honky-tonk until the early 2000s when hipster Oak Cliff started moving in.

Dennis Wood, who worked as a bartender for the original owner, Tommy Watson, bought the bar in 2000.

DiBernardo turned it into a hub for local music, staging South by Oak Cliff, a stop-off for bands headed to that festival down Interstate 35, and booking everything from avant garde jazz to hardcore punk.

The bar was a home away from home for him and many Oak Cliffers.

“The people I want to be friends with outside this bar go here,” he told The Advocate last year.