The gears are shifting on a City of Dallas plan to improve traffic patterns and walkability on West Davis from North Clinton Avenue to Cockrell Hill Road.

From the east, new curbs and sidewalks are gleaming. To the west, there’s a an opportunity to advocate for bike lanes.

The city is pitching these three designs, two of which don’t include bike lanes.

Bike lanes through this corridor were part of the promise for a $1.05-billion bond package that voters approved in 2017.

Don’t settle for “sharrows,” Oak Cliff.

Hold them to it by answering this survey in English or Spanish, and participate in a virtual community meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29. Here are instructions for how to attend the online meeting.