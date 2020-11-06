Story and photos by Melissa Thrailkill

Ten years ago, our neighborhood had one or two local coffee shops. Establishments like Oddfellows and Davis Street Espresso upped the game. And now there are so many rock-star coffee shops around, we can hardly keep up. Oak Cliff quietly became a coffee snob’s paradise over the past few years. Here are a few new ones we love.

Cafecita on the boulevard

When I moved back to the Dallas area eight years ago, Jefferson was the place that oddly felt most like home. Odd because it reminded me of McAllen, a place I lived that was not my hometown. The buildings, businesses and “life” of the street deliver that border town feel, where two cultures happily collide in sounds, sights and tastes.

Xamán (pronounced “shaman”) looks intentionally to add to the cross-cultural appeal, with a central Mexico-inspired menu and vibe.

Xamán imports beans from farms in Mexico and turns them over to a rotating array of local roasters. In addition to your everyday cup of joe or espresso drink, Xamán offers traditional Mexican drinks not typically found in Dallas. One is café de olla, hot coffee with sweet and spice that tasted like a hug on a cold and rainy day. They also feature horchata and pastries from a variety of micro, local and typically Mexican-owned bakeries.

If you’re craving something more substantive, Xamán also offers brunch and tapas.

When it comes to taste, Xamán lives up to its goal of featuring flavors that transport you to another place.

As for vibe, Xamán takes you there, too. The café’s exposed brick walls, neutral tones and green plants give it an inviting and warm feel. It’s an unassuming and humble place, decorated with large bags of coffee beans and minimalist indigenous art and photos. And if you’re looking for something stronger, walk down a low-lit hallway to a wooden barricade that opens up into a Mexico-City inspired cantina, with flickering candles and agave-based spirits.

Xamán Café, 334 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Covid protocols: The café is open for dine-in and features a few tables outside. Takeout available.

A perfect cortado

Continue your caffeinated journey a few blocks from Xamán at La Reunion in the Bishop Arts District. The cross-cultural appeal here feels more European.

La Reunion, going on its first-year birthday, calls itself a “parlor,” and that description fits. Without trying, it feels more Greenwich Village than Bishop Arts, which was a pleasant surprise. Unpretentiously sophisticated.

La Reunion offers all the drinks, from local brews on tap, to wine, and a variety of cocktails, but we are here for the coffee. One sip tells you why they’re known for simply serving really good coffee.

The beans are roasted in-house, with a roaster on display at the entrance. I like to judge a place by its cortado, and La Reunion’s did not disappoint. It’s served in short orange shot glass, which felt fancy, and it complements whatever you may be eating or reading. La Reunion also features a nitro cold brew on tap and seasonal coffee drinks with all the bells and whistles.

In addition to coffee drinks and other spirits, La Reunion offers breakfast tacos and sandwiches made in-house.

Covid protocols: Open for dine-in and is generally pretty busy. It offers a carry-out service if you prefer not to linger.

La Reunion Coffee, 229 N. Bishop Ave.

Wayward does things its own way

For a more downhome feeling, the newly opened Wayward Coffee Co. on West Davis offers good coffee without the frills. A cowboy on the front window greets you, and it sets the mood for a hip West Texas feel.

A community table, plus other seating, along with plenty of plants and large windows make Wayward an inviting place work or converse.

The shop offers a rotating selection of roasters from around Texas and the country. During a recent visit, they featured Flat Track coffee from Austin. Roasters apply for a chance to showcase their beans at Wayward, and the chosen ones are featured before another star moves in. It’s a creative way to offer coffee lovers a variety of tastings and highlight small roasters.

Their seasonal drinks were among my favorites. One cold coffee drink, the Floyd, mixes cold brew, orange, vanilla, Topo Chico and cream. It tasted like an orange dreamsicle, but the coffee balanced the sweetness, offering a surprise to my tastebuds that I’d definitely go for again. The Goldrush, a latte with honey, vanilla and cinnamon, also mixes flavors beautifully. The typical pumpkin-spice drink has a spot on the seasonal menu, referred to as the “drink that shall not be named.” Order it confidently, without judgment, because there is no wrong way to take your coffee.

Wayward is just far enough from the other small coffee shops on Davis and Tyler to grab its own set of regulars and not get lost in Oak Cliff’s myriad coffee houses. Its simple style and dedication to bringing varied coffee experiences to the neighborhood help separate it from the rest.

Wayward Coffee Co., 1318 W. Davis

Covid protocols: Open for seating and generally pretty busy, but offers to-go drinks and online ordering.

3 more local coffee shops we love:

Espumoso Caffe

408 N. Bishop Ave.

This no-frills Bishop Arts staple gives North Beach, San Francisco vibes. Decent coffee, delicious empanadas and great people-watching.

White Rhino Coffee

233 W. Seventh St., Suite 120

An import all the way from Cedar Hill, White Rhino has good seating, a full-menu and friendly staff. Nice place to work or for meetings but also easy to get in and out.

Peaberry Coffee

2446 W. Kiest Blvd.

These kings of Kiestwood Village rule the hearts of coffee lovers south of Jefferson Boulevard with its own canned cold brews, creative seasonal drinks and all-around good vibes.