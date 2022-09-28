October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and as we turn another page of the calendar, the Susan G. Komen organization announces it will add several cities including Dallas to its screening and diagnostics program. A Komen spokesperson says the effort targets cities where the breast cancer mortality gap between Black and white women is most pronounced.

Now, income-eligible residents from Dallas can access no-cost, breast cancer screening and diagnostic services, according to a press release.

“The screening and diagnostics program is critical for individuals who may have been putting off their breast cancer screening due to concerns about cost,” says Victoria Wolodzko Smart, Susan G. Komen’s senior vice president of mssion. “Early detection saves lives, and cost should not be a barrier to accessing high-quality health care services for anyone in need. Through expanding this program, we are breaking down barriers for more people.”

The Komen screening and diagnostics program is a service provided through the Komen Patient Care Center. Individuals who meet income qualifications will be able to access no-cost breast cancer screening mammograms and necessary diagnostic follow-up tests. They will receive a voucher and be connected to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas, which has partnered with Komen to provide the services.

“As part of Komen’s work to achieve health equity for all, we are eliminating barriers for people who cannot get timely, and high-quality health care they need.”

Last year, Susan G. Komen provided nearly 3,000 screening and diagnostics services nationwide, according to the press release. Now, with the voucher program, Komen hopes to serve another 3,000 individuals in 2023.

“The screening and diagnostics program is active in the 10 metropolitan areas where the breast cancer mortality gap between Black and white women is the greatest.” says Cati Diamond Stone, vice president of community health at Susan G. Komen. “As part of Komen’s work to achieve health equity for all, we are eliminating barriers for people who cannot get timely, and high-quality health care they need.”