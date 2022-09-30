A trail section under construction in Stevens Park will connect the Kessler Park area to Kessler Plaza and Moss Park.

The project is concurrent with erosion control work on the creek’s bank.

The trail will also connect to planned bike lanes on Bahama between Plymouth and Fort Worth Avenue (from Stevens Park Golf Course up to the Bronco Bowl Home Depot). Bike lanes also are planned to connect Fort Worth Avenue from Interstate 30 to Bahama, making it safer to ride a bike from Stevens Park to West Dallas via Fort Worth Avenue.

A section of Coombs Creek Trail along Plymouth, between Bahama and Hampton, is nearing completion. That will give neighbors in the apartments easier access to the Coombs Creek Trail.

Bike lanes on Bahama and Fort Worth Avenue could be in place next year.

A spin up this way today found bike lanes being disrespected in a couple of places.

We submitted a 311 complaint for the above situation, request No. 22-00430192.

Plans for the