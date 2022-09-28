On Saturday, Oak Cliff Cultivators will open the doors to their first store.

Eddie and Martha Velez, the company’s proprietors, began growing hemp in 2020 after the United States legalized it in the 2018 Farm Bill. Since then, they have sold their products online, at farmer’s markets and in a few stores in the Dallas areas, but this is the first permanent retail location the business has had.

“Our brand is not about getting high,” Martha told the Advocate in 2021. “It’s about health and wellness.”

The company has won awards for its cultivars every year since its inception. Their store will provide CBD salves, tinctures and gum drops. They also sell hemp flowers and vape cartridges.

Oak Cliff Cultivators will be at 1300 S Polk Street. Saturday’s grand opening will feature doorbusters and giveaways from noon to 5 p.m., and from 6 to 8 p.m., the store will feature live music, margaritas and beer.