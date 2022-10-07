Meet the relatives of Bonnie and Clyde and hear ideas for a master landscape plan for Western Heights Cemetery during a fundraiser this month.

The West Dallas outlaw Clyde Barrow is buried in the cemetery, along with his brother and gang member Buck, aka Marvin, and their parents.

Those are the notorious names, but Western Heights also has graves of veterans of the American Civil War, World War I and World War II.

The Fort Worth Avenue Development Group’s fundraiser to “return this West Dallas historical gem to its former glory” is from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at White Rhino Coffee on Fort Worth Avenue. Tickets cost $30, and a $100 donation buys a brick, which can be customized with names, for a planned pathway.

A ticket includes catering and coffee tastings from White Rhino and beer from Manhattan Project Brewery.

While Clyde is buried in West Dallas, Bonnie is buried at Crown Hill Cemetery in North Dallas.