Ya know who is paying attention to the West Oak Cliff Area Plan? Auto mechanics.

The land-use plan that covers a 5-mile chunk of Oak Cliff initially called for prohibiting new automotive-related businesses from opening on Clarendon Drive. That language activated mechanic-shop owners on Clarendon, who formed the Automotive Association of Oak Cliff.

That association has remained involved in the West Oak Cliff Area Plan, which goes to City Council this fall, even after the bit about automotive-related businesses was removed from it.

Here’s a chance to meet these grassroots activists and learn about things going on in our neighborhood. The association hosts a forum with City Councilman Chad West on Friday, Oct. 14.

The 7 p.m. event at Casa Guanajuato will be moderated by Carina Arellano.