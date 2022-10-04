The work of an Oak Cliff-based artist is among the pieces in a 45-year retrospective at the African American Museum Dallas.

“Best in Show: Carroll Harris Simms National Black Art Competition and Exhibition,” features 24 works by past winners of the competition, which was established in 1976 as the Southwest Black Art Competition.

Jeremy Biggers is among the artists in the show, along with Sedrick Huckaby of Fort Worth, Asia Youngs-Bailey of Houston, Florida-based Charles Humes Jr., Virginia-based Billy Colbert and New Mexico-based Reginald Gammon.

“Reflecting Black American conditions and traditions, the exhibition features themes addressing politics, family values, identity and religion,” a media release about the show states. “The paintings, drawings and mixed media are part of the permanent collections at the African American Museum, Dallas.”

The Carroll Harris Simms National Black Art Competition and Exhibition started out as a way to expand the museum’s collection while giving Black artists an outlet.

A call for entries to the 2022 competition is open through Oct. 31, and winners will be selected by Nov. 13.

The show is free and open to the public, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, through Dec. 1.