Blues singer-songwriter and harmonica player Shawn Amos will visit Whose Books on Saturday to promote his debut novel, Cookies & Milk.

The novel, intended for 8- to 12-year-olds, tells the story of Ellis Johnson, an 11-year-old who begrudgingly spends his summer helping his father open a cookie shop. According to the novel’s description, “along the way, Ellis discovers a family mystery he is determined to solve, the power of community, and new faith in himself.”

The book is based in part on Amos’ own upbringing. His father, Wally Amos, founded “Famous Amos,” a brand of cookies today belonging to the Keebler family of products. The first Famous Amos store opened when Amos was 8-years-old, with help from a loan backed by Marvin Gaye and Helen Reddy. His mother, Shirley “Shirl-ee May” Amos, was a blues singer before Shawn was born.

Shawn Amos grew up to become a musician himself. He now has nine studio albums and production credits on over 400 songs.

Amos will be at Whose Books at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. He will read aloud from Cookies & Milk and perform a few of his songs. The visit is part of Whose Books’ “Community Story Time” series, which intends to provide kids with a free and positive introduction to reading.

Whose Books is located at 1300 S. Polk in Oak Cliff.